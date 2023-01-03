Mission Ridge Expanded Night Skiing Starts Regular Schedule

Skiers and snow boarders can now take advantage of the new expanded lighting system in place for night skiing at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort.

The resort has been open for night skiing since the day after Christmas, but Mission Ridge spokesperson Tony Hickok says the schedule will be consistent from now through February.

“We’ll go to our normal night ski schedule Wednesday through Saturday nights from 4pm to 9pm,” said Hickok. “So, we’ll be open for 12-hours each day.”

There are 34 more dates in the next eight weeks on the night skiing schedule at Mission Ridge.

The new lighting in place will increase the available terrain for night skiing at the resort by 80 percent.

Mission Ridge says its operation provides the second longest vertical drop for night skiing in the country.

The resort says 42 new light poles have been added along the Upper Basin run off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift, which creates a vertical drop of 2,250 feet.

It says the lighting reaches the summit of the ski area, which will offer skiers a view of city lights of Ellensburg and Ephrata and many points further in all directions.

A total of 11 runs on more than 70 acres of terrain will be lit. Night terrain will now be served by 3 chairlifts and 3 surface lifts.

Meanwhile, a major expansion of facilities at Mission Ridge has not broken ground.

Mission Ridge owner Tamarack Saddle filed a lawsuit in September of 2021 for more than $6 million in damages after delays in negotiations with Chelan County.

The expansion plans call for onsite lodging and accommodations, which Mission Ridge calls a game changer, which would differentiate the resort from others in the Northwest.

It also includes additional parking as well as an expansion of restaurant and beverage services.

In addition, the resort would enlarge its footprint to increase capacity for beginner skiing and Nordic skiing