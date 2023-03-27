State House Capital Budget Surpasses 8-Billion, Funds Housing and School Projects

State House Capital Budget Surpasses 8-Billion, Funds Housing and School Projects

(Olympia, WA) -- Lawmakers on the state House side of the state capital have released their 2023-25 capital budget proposal Monday. The budget incorporates more than 8.3-billion dollars, almost half of which is from the sale of newly authorized general obligation bonds. The rest of the money comes from several other sources, and leaves around $160-million dollars in bond capacity for next year's supplemental budget

Rep. Mike Steele (R-Chelan) is the ranking Republican member of the House Capital Budget Committee. He calls it a bipartisan effort "Unique in the Legislature, this budget is one of the most bipartisan efforts in Olympia. I worked closely with the chair of the Capital Budget Committee on a solid spending plan that bolsters communities, encourages economic growth, and makes wise investments for the future of our state."

Among the Highlights, according to a press release from the State House Republicans:

Housing:

$400 million for the Housing Trust Fund, including:
$25 million for homeownership opportunities for first-time, low-income homebuyers;
$25 million for housing for people with developmental disabilities; and
$90 million for permanent supportive housing.
$14.5 million for Youth Shelters & Housing.
$75 million for grants to local governments and PUDs to assist in the cost of utility connections for affordable housing projects.
Behavioral Health:

K-12 School Construction:

$588 million for the school construction assistance program, providing state funds for school buildings across the state.
$100.8 million for the Small District and Tribal Compact School Modernization program.
$41.3 million to continue the modernization of the West Sound Technical Skills Center.

Infrastructure:

$400 million from the Public Works Assistance Account for the Public Works Board to issue grants and loans to local governments for infrastructure projects.
$150 million for broadband infrastructure grants.
$25 million to the Community Economic Revitalization Board for infrastructure grants that directly support economic development.
Department of Commerce Community Grant Programs
$128.5 million for Local & Community Projects statewide.
$75.4 million for early learning facilities.
$38.9 million for health care infrastructure projects.
$26.6 million for the Building Communities Fund grant program.

House Bill 1147 is scheduled for a public hearing on Tuesday, March 28, and a vote by the House Capital Budget Committee on Thursday, March 29.

Famous declassified government secrets

Stacker looks at the top 30 declassified government secrets, from Operation Paperclip to previously unknown Cold War facts. There’s no conspiracy in these slides—these government secrets are all true to history.

 

Filed Under: education, housing, olympia, State House Budget
Categories: KONA News, state news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA