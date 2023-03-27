(Olympia, WA) -- Lawmakers on the state House side of the state capital have released their 2023-25 capital budget proposal Monday. The budget incorporates more than 8.3-billion dollars, almost half of which is from the sale of newly authorized general obligation bonds. The rest of the money comes from several other sources, and leaves around $160-million dollars in bond capacity for next year's supplemental budget

Rep. Mike Steele (R-Chelan) is the ranking Republican member of the House Capital Budget Committee. He calls it a bipartisan effort "Unique in the Legislature, this budget is one of the most bipartisan efforts in Olympia. I worked closely with the chair of the Capital Budget Committee on a solid spending plan that bolsters communities, encourages economic growth, and makes wise investments for the future of our state."

Among the Highlights, according to a press release from the State House Republicans:

Housing:

$400 million for the Housing Trust Fund, including:

$25 million for homeownership opportunities for first-time, low-income homebuyers;

$25 million for housing for people with developmental disabilities; and

$90 million for permanent supportive housing.

$14.5 million for Youth Shelters & Housing.

$75 million for grants to local governments and PUDs to assist in the cost of utility connections for affordable housing projects.

Behavioral Health:

K-12 School Construction:

$588 million for the school construction assistance program, providing state funds for school buildings across the state.

$100.8 million for the Small District and Tribal Compact School Modernization program.

$41.3 million to continue the modernization of the West Sound Technical Skills Center.

Infrastructure:

$400 million from the Public Works Assistance Account for the Public Works Board to issue grants and loans to local governments for infrastructure projects.

$150 million for broadband infrastructure grants.

$25 million to the Community Economic Revitalization Board for infrastructure grants that directly support economic development.

Department of Commerce Community Grant Programs

$128.5 million for Local & Community Projects statewide.

$75.4 million for early learning facilities.

$38.9 million for health care infrastructure projects.

$26.6 million for the Building Communities Fund grant program.

House Bill 1147 is scheduled for a public hearing on Tuesday, March 28, and a vote by the House Capital Budget Committee on Thursday, March 29.