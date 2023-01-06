How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers

The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County.

Last year saw and increase over 2021

The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4% from the previous 2021 PIT Survey. Of the 670 individuals counted, 183 were unsheltered, 59 were in a Sanctioned Encampment, and 428 were sheltered in either an Emergency Shelter or Transitional Housing.

The number of unsheltered individuals decreased by 5% from the previous year while the number in Emergency Shelters increased by 40% from the previous year.

Those Chronically homeless are seeing rising numbers

The number of chronically homelessness households who were unsheltered last year increased by 13%, or 14 individuals, from the previous year. Chronically homeless is defined as an individual with a disability who lives either in a place not meant for human habitation, a safe haven, or in an emergency shelter.

Many were not surveyed last year

In 2022, there was a large number of individuals who were counted, but not surveyed which is required for there to be a classification of Chronically Homeless. Even with 23% of the population not being surveyed, 231 individuals were identified as being chronically homeless -a 5% increase from 2021. The Chronically Homeless population represents 42% of the overall homeless population but it is the most visible and resource intensive population to serve.

The count happens every year for a reason

A press release says the Point in Time count, also referred to as ‘PIT’ or simply ‘the count’, is conducted annually throughout Yakima County to estimate the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night. The local count is part of a nationwide data collection effort required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD officials estimate the homeless population is actually three times the number of those actually counted.

