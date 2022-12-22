Sno-Parks To Get Busy During Holiday Season In NCW

Sno-Parks To Get Busy During Holiday Season In NCW

Image of Snowmobile Sno-Parks from Washington Parks Department

Snowmobilers, Nordic Skiers and Snowshoers will be headed to Washington's many Sno-Parks over the holiday period. 

There are 120 Sno-Parks across the state, and a number of them are in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. 

Image of Snowmobile Sno-Parks from Washington Parks Department
loading...

Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario says visitors need to select a park based on the activity they're planning. 

"Know where you're headed first, what you may encounter, snowmobile on the trails, at certain Sno-Parks, whereas others it's solely skiing or snowshoeing," said DeMario. " 

There are approximately 80 Sno-Parks designated primarily for snowmobiling, while 40 are non-motorized Sno-Parks. 

Washington also has five Snow Play Sno-Parks, including Lake Wenatchee, which allow tubing and general snow play. 

The snowmobile and non-motorized Sno-Parks are divided into five regions, with two of them – Leavenworth/Chelan and Blewett/I-90 – serving North Central Washington. 

The Leavenworth/Chelan region has three non-motorized Sno-Parks at Lake Wenatchee, Nason Ridge and Chiwawa, while it has 18 snowmobile Sno-Parks (listed below). 

  • Gold Creek 
  • Crystal Springs 
  • Easton Reload 
  • Lake Easton  
  • Kachess 
  • Salmon la Sac 
  • French Cabin 
  • The Last Resort 
  • Teanaway/29 Pines 
  • Mineral Springs 
  • Reecer Creek 
  • Blewett Pass 
  • Elk Heights 
  • Evergreen 
  • Taneum 
  • Manatash 
  • Clear Lake 
  • Lily Lake 

DeMario says parking is often an issue Sno-Parks this time of year. 

"If the Sno-Park you'd like to go is full, don't park on the side of the road blocking traffic," DeMario said. "Find another Sno-Park to go to. And get there early in the morning for better chance of finding a good parking spot." 

Sno-Park Permits are required to access parking at Sno-Parks. 

Several options are available, starting with a Daily Permit, which costs $25.00. 

Filed Under: lake wenatchee, nason ridge, nordic ski, okanogan wenatchee national forest, sno-park, snowshoe, Washington State Parks
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA