Sno-Parks To Get Busy During Holiday Season In NCW

Snowmobilers, Nordic Skiers and Snowshoers will be headed to Washington's many Sno-Parks over the holiday period.

There are 120 Sno-Parks across the state, and a number of them are in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest.

Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario says visitors need to select a park based on the activity they're planning.

"Know where you're headed first, what you may encounter, snowmobile on the trails, at certain Sno-Parks, whereas others it's solely skiing or snowshoeing," said DeMario. "

There are approximately 80 Sno-Parks designated primarily for snowmobiling, while 40 are non-motorized Sno-Parks.

Washington also has five Snow Play Sno-Parks, including Lake Wenatchee, which allow tubing and general snow play.

The snowmobile and non-motorized Sno-Parks are divided into five regions, with two of them – Leavenworth/Chelan and Blewett/I-90 – serving North Central Washington.

The Leavenworth/Chelan region has three non-motorized Sno-Parks at Lake Wenatchee, Nason Ridge and Chiwawa, while it has 18 snowmobile Sno-Parks (listed below).

Gold Creek

Crystal Springs

Easton Reload

Lake Easton

Kachess

Salmon la Sac

French Cabin

The Last Resort

Teanaway/29 Pines

Mineral Springs

Reecer Creek

Blewett Pass

Elk Heights

Evergreen

Taneum

Manatash

Clear Lake

Lily Lake

DeMario says parking is often an issue Sno-Parks this time of year.

"If the Sno-Park you'd like to go is full, don't park on the side of the road blocking traffic," DeMario said. "Find another Sno-Park to go to. And get there early in the morning for better chance of finding a good parking spot."

Sno-Park Permits are required to access parking at Sno-Parks.

Several options are available, starting with a Daily Permit, which costs $25.00.