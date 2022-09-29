Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29.

A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation.

Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded to the fire.

Around 2 a.m., the fire was contained and then turned over to the Department of Natural Resources.

“We've got a couple of engines and a helicopter on it and they'll be working that throughout the day until they get it under control,” DNR Public Information Officer Ryan Rodruck said.

Although the fire is not expected to move very quickly, crews will continue monitoring the fire throughout Thursday.