Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze Near Lake Wenatchee

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding to a house fire in the Lake Wenatchee area on Tuesday morning.

Crews from Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue were called to the Pinedrop Lane area of Chiwawa Loop Road where they were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Firefighters battled single-digit temperatures that caused their hoses and other equipment to freeze up, as well as deep snow which made it difficult to access the residence.

One person who was inside the home when the fire broke out escaped without injury.

The firefighter's injuries were not specified.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.