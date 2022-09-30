Yakima House Fire Injures Two Thursday

Yakima Firefighters were busy with a house fire Thursday that resulted in the injury of two people. Yakima Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 2:45 pm at 516 North 22nd Avenue.

Firefighters were able to save homes nearby from catching fire

When they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home. A man who was inside the home was burned and a woman suffering from smoke inhalation were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Damage is estimated at more than $100,000

Crews responded quickly and were able to prevent the fire from threatening any other structures. A press release says the "estimated dollar loss is $180,000. The home sustained significant damage to its living space and in the attic."

A total of 19 firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State