As of writing this, eastbound over the bridge is still not open.

SR-18 Green River Bridge Closed by Accident

This morning, the Washington State Patrol along with the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to a rollover accident on the Green River bridge. Troopers posted about the accident just before 6 am Tuesday morning saying a semi-truck had flipped and was blocking the eastbound lanes of sr-18. While crews dealt with clearing the scene, traffic was diverted off of Auburn/Black Diamond Road and people were told to avoid the area.

Crews Still Working to Clear SR-18 Green River Bridge

The semi reportedly hit the Green River Bridge while driving over and immediately flipped blocking both eastbound lanes. After crews arrived, they found the driver of the semi unharmed. As of 10 am this morning, crews have still not completed the job of clearing the semi from the bridge and assessing the bridge for damage. Looking at the wreckage from the aftermath of the accident, I would say that the driver of the semi was lucky to come out unharmed.