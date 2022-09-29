Semi Overturns, Blocks Westbound I-90 Near Moses Lake

The westbound lanes of Interstate-90 were blocked for over five hours Thursday morning after a semi-truck lost control and crashed.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 about 15 miles west of Moses Lake.

Washington State Patrol Trooper, Collin Cumaravel, says the driver of the semi was at fault for causing the accident.

“The driver fell asleep and went off the roadway, overcorrected, and the crashed with the truck coming to rest on its side fully blocking the westbound lanes.”

The driver, 27-year-old Manvir S. Hayer of British Columbia, was uninjured in the crash.

He was cited for having the wheels of his truck off the roadway.