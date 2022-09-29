Who Got Booked Into the Benton County Washington Jail? Website Shows You

You Can Search The Current Benton County Washington Jail List Anytime

I don't know about you as a kid but my parents always had the police scanner going on in the background.

You could hear it chirp and crackle all night long until a name would come across the airwaves. My parents would say I know them or they'd say they didn't know them.



Here Is A Database That Shows All The Bookings At The Benton County Jail

As a kid, I hoped my name would never come across the scanner. As an adult, I realize that things aren't always black and white and people get arrested for a variety of reasons.

The old police scanner has been replaced by technology these days and now there's a website where you can see all the names of arrests and bookings in Benton County.

The website is very comprehensive in its information and it's all public record.

Here's the law when it comes to public jail records:

Jail register, open to the public—Records confidential—Exception. (1) A department of corrections or chief law enforcement officer responsible for the operation of a jail shall maintain a jail register, open to the public, into which shall be entered in a timely basis:

(a) The name of each person confined in the jail with the hour, date and cause of the confinement; and (b) The hour, date and manner of each person's discharge. (2) Except as provided in subsections (3) and (4) of this section, the records of a person confined in jail shall be held in confidence and shall be made available only to criminal justice agencies as defined in RCW 43.43.705 ; or (a) For use in inspections made pursuant to *RCW 70.48.070 (b) In jail certification proceedings; (c) For use in court proceedings upon the written order of the court in which the proceedings are conducted; (d) To the Washington association of sheriffs and police chiefs; (e) To the Washington institute for public policy, research and data analysis division of the department of social and health services, higher education institutions of Washington state, Washington state health care authority, state auditor's office, caseload forecast council, office of financial management, or the successor entities of these organizations, for the purpose of research in the public interest. Data disclosed for research purposes must comply with relevant state and federal statutes; (f) To federal, state, or local agencies to determine eligibility for services such as medical, mental health, chemical dependency treatment, or veterans' services, and to allow for the provision of treatment to inmates during their stay or after release. Records disclosed for eligibility determination or treatment services must be held in confidence by the receiving agency, and the receiving agency must comply with all relevant state and federal statutes regarding the privacy of the disclosed records; or (g) Upon the written permission of the person. (3) The records of a person confined in jail may be made available to a managed health care system, including managed care organizations and behavioral health administrative services organizations as defined in RCW 71.24.025 , for the purpose of care coordination activities. The receiving system or organization must hold records in confidence and comply with all relevant state and federal statutes regarding privacy of disclosed records. (4)(a) Law enforcement may use booking photographs of a person arrested or confined in a local or state penal institution to assist them in conducting investigations of crimes. 9A.44.130, 9A.44.140, 10.01.200, 43.43.540, 43.43.745, 46.20.187, 70.48.470, (b) Photographs and information concerning a person convicted of a sex offense as defined in RCW 9.94A.030 may be disseminated as provided in RCW 4.24.550 72.09.330 , and **section 401, chapter 3, Laws of 1990. (5) Any jail that provides inmate records in accordance with subsection (2) or (3) of this section is not responsible for any unlawful secondary dissemination of the provided inmate records. (6) For purposes of this section: (a) "Managed care organization" and "behavioral health administrative services organization" have the same meaning as in RCW 71.24.025 (b) "Managed health care system" has the same meaning as in RCW 74.09.522

How Do I See Current Mugshots Of The Bookings At The Benton County Jail?

You can read more about that law here

If you are looking for the current jail roster at the Benton County Jail , it's a simple click here and you'll get the complete list here.

