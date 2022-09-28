Here’s Why Gas Prices Have Escalated Again In Washington State

Have You Noticed That Gas Prices Have Started Going Up Again?

Last week, the average price of a gallon of gas in Washington state was $4.62. This week, it's up to $4.92. What's behind this sudden increase? Here are a few possible explanations.



Why Are The Gas Prices High In Washington State?

One likely explanation is that crude oil prices have been on the rise recently. After months of decline, the price of a barrel of crude oil has been ticking upward again, and that increase is being passed on to consumers at the pump.

Another possibility is that gas stations are taking advantage of the fact of the summer travel season. Gas stations stand to make more money per gallon when drivers are hitting the road.

Is Hurricane Ian A Reason Why Gas Prices Are Jumping In Washington State?

Some blame has been put on Hurricane Ian on the Gulf Coast but according to an article from KIRO 7, it's highly unlikely that's the reason for the sudden leap.

Finally, it's also worth noting that gas prices tend to be volatile in general. They can go up or down for any number of reasons, and often do so with little or no notice.

Will Gas Prices Go Down In Washington State?

So even though prices have ticked upward recently, there's no guarantee that they'll stay high. In fact, if crude oil prices level off or start to decline again, we could see a corresponding drop in gas prices in the weeks ahead.

No one likes it when gas prices go up, but unfortunately, there's not much we can do about it.

Prices at the pump are determined by a variety of factors beyond our control, including the price of crude oil and the whims of the marketplace. All we can do is buckle up and hope that prices start heading back down again soon.

You can track the average gas per gallon price through AAA right here.

