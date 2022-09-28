Man in Crisis Notifies Richland Officers He’d Hidden a Gun Nearby
Richland Police now say cooperation from a citizen and help from the Benton County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped a lot in this issue.
Man having a 'crisis' near Richland Community Center
Monday evening, around 7:10 PM RPD was advised about a man having what were believed to be mental issues near the Center.
When Police arrived they talked to the man, who told them he was indeed in distress. He also told officers he'd hidden a firearm in some bushes further north along the Columbia River near the Hampton Inn.
Benton County Sheriff's K-9 Sable was brought in to help locate the weapon and the rifle was successfully recovered.
RPD says the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment to help with his situation.
