Seed Starting Class in Richland

If you are anything like me, and kill everything before it even has the chance to grow, this might be the class for you! I want to have house plants and a beautiful garden, but for some reason I just can't seem to be fruitful! Maybe I don't water things properly or possibly I don't plant them correctly from the start! Either way, I need to start from somewhere learning the proper way to grow and keep plants, whether they are indoor or outdoor! I was excited to learn that there is a class where I can learn where to start!

Anything Grows, in Richland is hosting a Seed Starting Class and you are invited! Learn what to do and what NOT to do to have a bountiful garden this year by attending this class. Class will be held at Anything Grows on February 17th at 11:00 a.m. Master gardener Lisa Stock will be there with fun and educational tips. You can RSVP by clicking HERE let them know who to expect!

Spring is just around the corner and it is time to get ready for that garden! If you would like more information on this event you can reach out to Anything Grows by clicking HERE.

Farmer planting young seedlings AlexRaths loading...