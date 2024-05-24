Seattle Police say they have arrested a 30-year-old man after he was found sleeping a stolen car, that ran away from officers and hit several tents hurting two people on May 5.

According to the department, police were near Sixth Avenue South and South Snoqualmie Street at 5:40 in the morning. when they saw the stolen car with the suspect in the driver’s seat sleeping. Officers used Terminator devices to flatten tires.

Photo: SPD Photo: SPD loading...

The suspect then drove into a grassy area hitting and smashed into tents where two people were lying inside. Other people jumped out of the way to avoid getting hurt.

The driver continued to speed away from police until the stolen vehicle would no longer drive. Then, the suspect tried to hide in a dumpster, covering himself with drywall. A K-9 led officers to the suspect where he was arrested.

Police found a gun along the path the stolen vehicle traveled. Investigators say the suspect was not allowed to own a firearm. The vehicle was towed from the scene and other items involved were taken to be processed as evidence.

The two people who were hit were treated on-scene by the Seattle Fire Department for injuries.

The suspect was booked in the King County Jail for vehicular assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

See the video here