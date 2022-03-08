Report: Russell Wilson Heading To Denver

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles with the ball under pressure from St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, December 28, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle won 20-6. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

(Seattle, WA) -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is being traded to the Denver Broncos. That's according to multiple reports. The NFL Network says the return includes multiple first-round picks. Even more draft picks and players are reportedly involved in the deal. The move by Denver comes just hours after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly agreed to a deal to make him the highest paid player in NFL history. The deal is believed to be four years for 200-million dollars.

