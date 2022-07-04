Four Injured in DUI Rollover on I-82 in Prosser, Driver Facing Charges

Four people were injured in a rollover crash on I-82 in Prosser.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 am on Sunday.

The driver, a 24-year-old Granger man lost control of a Ford F-150 near milepost 82. The truck rolled, injuring the man and his three passengers, all 21-year-old males. All four were wearing their seatbelts.

According to Washington State Patrol:

The men were transferred to area hospitals for their injuries.

The driver is charged with Driving Under the Influence and second-degree Negligent Driving.

