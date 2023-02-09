Richland Triple Shooting Suspect Caught in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas, NV) -- The suspect wanted in a deadly triple shooting in Richland has been caught in Las Vegas. Michael Reep had escaped the Richland Police several days ago by ramming two police cruisers with his car and blasting across a neighbors lawn along Venus Court.

He was located in Las Vegas walking to a convenience store and arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T team that was working together with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was taken into custody on 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and is expected to be extradited back to Benton County.

Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park Beautiful park along the Columbia River which cuts through the Wenatchee Valley