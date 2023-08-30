Richland Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Meth Dealing

According to court documents, 30-year old Zachary Robert Cordova was already under court supervision for prior drug distribution.

In January 2022, an investigation was initiated into Cordova as he was reportedly engaged in the distribution of fentanyl-laced pills and methamphetamine in the Tri-Cities area.

It was back in March of 2022 when officers attempted to stop and arrest Cordova based upon the drug investigation and active arrest warrants. Cordova did not stop, fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, placing the community at risk. Because of Washington's pursuit law, officers were not permitted to chase him, but were able to locate Cordova at an unrelated residence a short time later, where he again attempted to flee. He was eventually apprehended, and law enforcement seized thousands of fentanyl-laced pills, methamphetamine, and several loaded firearms.

On August 24th, Cordova was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after his guilty plea to possession, with intent to distribute, 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. He will also will serve 5 years of federal supervision after he is released from custody.

In a statement released to the public, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, stated, “This significant sentence demonstrates the breadth and seriousness of Mr. Cordova’s increasing drug trafficking activities. I’m grateful for our incredible law enforcement team, who devote their lives to protecting our community. I commend our METRO Drug Task Force whose work combating organized crime and removing illegal drugs and stolen firearms keeps our neighborhoods safe and strengthens our communities.”