You can now earn money by donating blood in Richland this week.

The American Red Cross is giving blood donors a $15 gift card for donating blood on Thursday, October 19th. The blood donation runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richland Community Center.

To make an appointment, click the link: Sign up to donate blood

Why donate blood?

Donating blood can help lots of people and according to the American Red Cross, "Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Am I eligible to donate blood?

Check out these American Red Cross requirements for giving blood.

Whole Blood Donation

Donation frequency: Every 56 days, up to 6 times a year*

You must be in good health and feeling well**

You must be at least 16 years old in most states

You must weigh at least 110 lbs

Power Red Donation

Donation frequency: Every 112 days, up to 3 times/year*

You must be in good health and feeling well**

Male donors + must be at least 17 years old in most states, at least 5'1" tall and weigh at least 130 lbs

must be at least 17 years old in most states, at least 5'1" tall and weigh at least 130 lbs Female donors+ must be at least 19 years old, at least 5'3" tall and weigh at least 150 lbs

AB Elite Plasma Donation

Donation frequency: Every 28 days, up to 13 times/year*

You must have type AB blood

You must be in good health and feeling well**

You must be at least 17 years old

You must weigh at least 110 lbs