Yes Or No: Washingtonians, Do You Like Seeing Published Salaries?

Do You Agree Or Disagree With Ads That Give Salary Ranges In WA State?

If you've been looking for a job in Washington State, you might've noticed that you'll see posted salary ranges. A job can show a range from say $50,000 to $120,000. If you are like me, I'd want the top of that salary range if possible.



Deagreez Deagreez loading...

Does Washington State Legally Have To Give A Salary Range In Employment Ads?

So what does the average person do with that information? A new survey posted by Washington State University shows that some applicants would respond negatively to seeing such a wide salary range.

Some applicants according to the survey say that when an employer posts a huge range, the applicants responded that their belief that the employer is disingenuous as one respondent said they doubted that anyone would be offered the top dollar amount no matter the qualifications.

497976935 stuartmiles99 loading...

It got me thinking, what are some of the pros and cons of posting a salary range, here's a few thoughts:

Pros of Posting a Salary Range:

1. Transparency: Posting a salary range creates transparency between the employer and job seeker. It sets accurate and reasonable expectations of what the job entails and how much the employee can earn.

2. Time-Saving: Job seekers can save their valuable time by quickly identifying jobs with salary ranges that meet their financial goals. Employers can also save time by filtering out uninterested and unqualified candidates.

Get our free mobile app

3. Competitive Edge: Companies that post salary ranges in their job advertisements tend to attract more qualified and diverse candidates. Potential candidates can compare salary ranges with other similar positions to make informed decisions, leading to a fair and competitive recruitment process.

4. Company Culture: A posted salary range provides a wider picture of the company culture and hiring process. It shows that the company is transparent and values the employees' time and effort.

Carlp778, Flickr Carlp778, Flickr loading...

Cons of Posting a Salary Range:

1. Limiting Flexibility: There might be limited room for negotiation, as the salary range may be fixed. This may not be suitable for candidates, who desire opportunities for negotiation and are talented in salary bargaining.

2. Stigma: In some cases, companies posting a salary range can influence potential employees to only apply to jobs that offer high salaries or not limit their career development to one particular position.

3. Unfair Comparisons: Candidates with comparable qualifications and experience may out of curiosity compare their salary ranges with their colleagues or peers, which can theoretically result in negative competition or feelings of underpayment.

4. Breach of Confidentiality: Some companies may choose not to post a salary range in job postings to avoid disclosing confidential information to competitors or even existing employees. Posting a salary range can expose confidential information to the public, which may not be in the employer's best interest.

How to win money from your favorite radio station Unsplash photo loading...

Colorado, California, New York, and now Washington State require salary transparency when an employment ad is posted. Do you agree or disagree with this practice? Do you think the survey is right? Feel free to share your comments below or in our app chat feature.

5 Popular Foods You Can’t Find Any Longer in Washington State 5 popular food items that you'll no longer be able to find in Washington State in 2024. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals