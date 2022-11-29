Prolific Oregon Poachers Finally Face Justice

Two prolific Oregon poachers are facing charges following a 2-year investigation by the Oregon Fish & Wildlife Department.

Authorities received information concerning the two, who were unlawfully taking big game animals. In the summer of 2020 officials began collecting evidence and that led to a search at a Pendleton residence in December 2021.

Seized evidence included six sets of deer antlers and three sets of elk antlers, including a 7x7 trophy bull elk, as well as a hunting rifle, a bow and meat. 28-year-old Walker Erickson of Pendleton, and 32-year-old Hunter Wagner of Pilot Rock were summarily taken into custody.

Flash forward a year, or so, to this October and a Umatilla County grand jury have indicted Erickson on numerous charges, including three counts of unlawful take of a cow elk, four counts of unlawful take of a whitetail buck, four counts of unlawful take of bull elk and more; all Class C felonies.

His cohort, Wagner, was indicted on seven counts, including counseling, aiding, assisting in the unlawful taking of a big game animal and more.

According to authorities, sentencing is scheduled for early next year.

