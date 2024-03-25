Poison Prevention Week in Washington: 3 Things You Should Know

A quick reminder of these few tips can help keep you and your family safe all year long.

Washington State Poison Prevention Week: March 17-23rd

You may not realize but there are many different common substances in most households that can cause unknown risks of poisoning for you or your family. Substances or chemicals you either ingest or inhale are commonly found in homes and can result in life-threatening exposure for children, adults, and pets. Health Districts all over Washington State this week are releasing important reminders to reduce the risk and help prevent accidental poisonings as part of a nationwide program.

Risks of Medication

Being the very first thing on the list, medication in the home can be very dangerous for multiple reasons. Make sure you know the name, dosage, and frequency of all medications in your home. Also, familiarize yourself with all side effects or drug interactions for all the medications you keep. Any of the more dangerous or stronger medications should be kept in a secure container and location. If you have any questions, ask your doctor, and also make sure you properly dispose of any medication that is expired.

Risks of Cleaners and Chemicals in the Home

Make sure you store cleaners and chemicals in out-of-reach locations, especially from children and food and beverage storage. Keep them clearly labeled in original containers in a cool area away from the summer heat. DO NOT EVER mix chemicals because the mixture could cause dangerous fumes you may not be able to smell. Use good air circulation when using dangerous chemicals with fans or open doors and windows. Some commonly overlooked items are fertilizers, gardening supplies, pesticides, and nail polish.

Have Kids, Remember These Things

It helps to keep items dangerous for children high up and out of sight. Kids are more likely to get into things at eye level that they can easily see. Keep all chemicals and cleaning products in their original containers because they will have child-proof lids. While you are using chemical products, keep a close eye also because children can get into products even if you only look away quickly. Also, save the Poison Help number in your phone and post it visibly at home: The national number is 1-800-222-1222.

