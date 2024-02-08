Pasco PD Holding Another Business Watch Meeting

The Pasco Police Department is in the midst of conducting meetings with local business owners as part of their Business Watch Program. The most recent meeting was this past Tuesday for City Council District One businesses.

They've already announced the next meeting which will be held for businesses that are in the district two boundary.

That meeting will be later this month, on Tuesday the 20th at the HAPO Center beginning at 1pm.

What Is The Business Watch Program?

The Program was started with a very simple premise...to help reduce crime against business through community awareness. In order to be successful it involves a partnership between law enforcement and business owners.

The goal is for businesses to work in tandem with the Pasco Police Department to reduce opportunities for criminals to take advantage.

How Exactly Does It Work?

A Crime Prevention Specialist from PPD and area resource officers provide training for business owners, managers, and employees. Pasco PD will also disseminate business crime alerts through email and fax. This will alert the business that are a part of the program about robberies, thefts, and burglaries that happen.

Becoming a part of the program is easy. Simply reach out to the Crime Prevention Department at Pasco PD (509) 545-3414. They'll be happy to answer all of your questions and get your business enrolled. Then look for the next meeting in your district.