The Tri-Cities is a great place to live if you are a pet lover. The community is well known as one of the pet-friendliest in the State. So when a call to action goes out regarding our furry friends, this area is quick to respond.

That said, there is a big event coming up on Friday, August 18th that will see the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco team up with the Pasco Fire Department for a big adoption event around the animals that firefighters are 'most associated'.

The Shelter is at capacity and needs to find homes for a number of it's temporary guests. They are joined in this effort by Windermere Group One as well as Pasco FD. Ben Zigan, the manager at TCAS said regarding the event:

"This collaboration between TCAS, Windermere Group One, and the Pasco Fire Department highlights the community spirit that makes the Tri-Cities such a special place. We hope many community members will come out to support this important cause and possibly find a new companion."

Jemima is one of many fabulous felines waiting for a furever home. She has been at the shelter for roughly two months (May 16th) and it is believed she is less than a year old. There are a number of kittens, like Jemima, that will be available for adoption on August 18th from 10 am to 2pm.

If you're looking for a cat that is a little but older, then Carrie might be your purrfect pet. She is roughly 4years old and just arrived at the shelter this week (August 10th). There are a half dozen or more cats currently at TCAS that are a year or older and waiting for their new family.

The event at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, located at 1312 S 18th Ave in Pasco, will also feature coffee from Blooming Coffee for early arrivals and Kona Ice for those that may drop by in the heat of the day.

While you're there you can talk with members of Pasco Fire as they will be doing their best to switch from rescuing their feline friends to finding them new homes in the community. This is a family-friendly event so if you've been thinking about adding a furry member to your family, bring the kids and involve them in the adoption process.

I'll be the first to say, the joy my pets bring to my life is indescribable. I have two dogs and one cat, Larry, who will turn nine years old on September 1st. Larry was a rescue I adopted when he was 9 weeks old and it is one of the best decisions I've made. One of your best decisions could be in front of you (and melt your heart) August 18th at The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter with Pasco Fire from 10am - 2pm.