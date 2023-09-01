Pain Management Clinics Closing in Kennewick and Spokane

A pain management group that has been in business since 2008 announced they are closing offices in Kennewick and Spokane Valley for financial reasons.

Lynx Healthcare operated three clinics at one time, including one on Stevens Drive in Richland, to go along with the Kennewick location on W Hood Place and Spokane Valley on E. Mirabeau Parkway.

Lynx was on the Prowl in 2017

It wasn't that long ago that Lynx Healthcare was expanding in the Tri-Cities. The building on W Hood Place was remodeled to offer a multidisciplinary approach to pain management. They also opened an administrative center in the old Benton-Franklin Title Building on Clearwater in Kennewick.

Lynx was operating on W Hood Place, the sixth floor of the Trios Care Center at Southridge, the new administrative building, as well as a smaller clinic in Walla Walla. They offered a number of pain management options including accreditation to prescribe opioids.

So What Happened

Last August Lynx Healthcare laid off a number of employees in their Kennewick locations. The layoffs were unexpected at that time, but with today's news, it may have been a harbinger of things to come.

The announcements that came from the Washington Medical Commission, as well as the Washington Healthcare Authority, stated Lynx healthcare will close their doors Friday September 8th due to financial insolvency.

The abrupt announcement will impact roughly 2,000 patients who will now be displaced. the Healthcare Authority said in their statement regarding the closure:

"The Health Care Authority, Department of Health, and Department of Labor & Industries are working with health plans and community organizations to ensure patients do not experience disruption in care to the greatest extent possible."

What to do if You are a Lynx Healthcare Patient

That is the big question being asked by those potentially displaced patients. Lynx Healthcare has instructions on their website for those they currently serve that addresses care issues as well as obtaining medical records.