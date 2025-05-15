Richland Company Hit With Biggest Fine In State History

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries announced today (May 15th) they have leveled a seven figure plus fine against a Richland based agriculture company. L&I began their investigation in August of last year after the Terminal Drive based business did not provide the records required for a scheduled compliance review.

The result...Pacific Agri-Services LLC was hit with the largest farm labor contractor fine in state history. L&I revealed multiple violations that led to the record $1.24 million fine being levied.

The starting point for L&I was failing to provide requested records. The discovered early on that Pacific Agri-Services claimed they weren't engaging in certain activities, but the reality was they were deeply involved in said activities.

The Company Denied Acting As A Farm Labor Contractor

After finally furnishing the records to L&I, it was evident that Pacific Agri-Services was doing exactly that. Investigators found that the company had failed to furnish complete and up-to-date disclosure forms, and that they transported 4,950 domestic and 26 foreign H2-A workers over the course of last year.

To make matters worse, L&I revealed these violations that were uncovered:

The company was operating without a license

They didn't tell nearly 5,000 workers in writing how much they’d be paid

They didn't tell them what type of work they’d be doing

They didn't tell workers when and where they were going, how they would be housed, or how they would be transported.

L&I went on to say that workers in those circumstances were unable to assert their rights, especially foreign workers who may not otherwise know Washington’s workplace standards.

Bryan Templeton, manager of L&I’s Employment Standards Program, said with regard to the violations

The fine in this case reflects the sheer number of workers who did not receive the required information they need to make sure they are being properly paid and understand the conditions in which they will be working

State law mandates contractors pay at least minimum wage, provide safe transportation, and ensure meal and rest breaks for workers. They're also required to provide disclosure forms telling a worker what they will be paid, the type of work they’ll be doing, when and where the work will take place, and benefits like housing and transportation.

Violating those aspects of the law is what led to the $1.24 million fine. L&I also hit Pacific Agri-Services with a $5,000 fine for operating without a farm labor contractor license and a $1,000 fine for failure to maintain or produce required records. Pacific Agri-Services has appealed the violations.