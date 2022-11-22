One Dead, One Injured from Single-Vehicle Crash in Grant Co.

One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle collision in Grant County Tuesday (yesterday) morning.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the accident occurred just after 11:00 a.m. on Road B Northwest between Roads 19 and 20 near Ephrata.

"A vehicle was heading northbound on Road B when it crossed a bridge over an irrigation canal. The bridge was covered with ice and the vehicle lost traction and the driver lost control. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole and into a ditch on the northbound side of bridge."

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A lone passenger in the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Foreman says the weather was definitely a contributing factor to the accident.

"We started having sleet and rain at about 9:30 this morning and that definitely contributed to the icing on the bridge."

Road B was closed for roughly five hours due to the crash, which is still under investigation.