Hop Aboard Leavenworth Bus As It Recreates Magical Polar Express

Take A Magical Bus Ride Aboard The Polar Express In Leavenworth Washington

If you loved the movie Polar Express, one Wenatchee/Leavenworth bus company is recreating the trip this holiday season for the first time ever and the company is taking reservations.



Kids and adults alike will love the magical experience of the Leavenworth Polar Express that's being hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Shuttle.

According to their website, here's what you can experience on the Leavenworth Polar Express:

All Aboard! Your ticket on the Polar Express provides a magical, interactive experience for all! Enjoy a live theater aboard, a surprise visit by the cocoa dancers, and caroling and laughter as you make your way to the North Pole, nestled in the mountains.

Fill your souvenir bag with goodies from Mrs. Claus' Sweet Shoppe and a hand-engraved keepsake box after visiting the Elf Workshop. Stroll down to the Christmas Tree Meadow where a Special Guest awaits your arrival.

Enjoy the lights and sounds of the North Pole before embarking back home aboard the Polar Express, just in time to get tucked into bed. Truly a memorable experience for you and your family to feel the Christmas spirit!

It seems like it's going to be a magical experience for families and the bus company is already taking reservations. You can read more details about the Leavenworth Polar Express here

