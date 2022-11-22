Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run

Car left in yard (PPD) Car left in yard (PPD) loading...

Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood.

Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard

Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.

No one was hurt, fortunately, but two men were seen leaving the car and fleeing the scene, without contacting the homeowner.

The car just missed seriously damaging the home but took out the stop sign as well as most of the fence in the yard.

No word if any suspects, or anyone who may have information, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.