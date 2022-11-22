Helping Veterans Find New Careers

John Deere recently announced an agreement with the U.S. Army Reserve to help service members and their families access career opportunities while transferring to civilian life. The agreement allows Deere to provide active-duty soldiers transitioning to the Army Reserves with meaningful education and skills that will make them top candidates for future employment. Deere said it’s honored to give back to the nation’s veterans by helping them take the skills they learned and develop them in a new career path.

The agreement builds upon the Defense Department’s Skill Bridge Program, which places active-duty military members in civilian jobs for the final six months of service. Reserve members typically face unemployment rates two or three times the national average. The internship allows vets to get on the ground training and industry education that can help make them better candidates for open jobs.

Active-duty, National Guard, or Reserve vets and spouses are encouraged to visit Deere's Website to learn more.

