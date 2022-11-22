Felony Gang Graffiti Suspect Nabbed In Kennewick Tuesday

It's not just about unsightly painting on fences, buildings, and even cars. Gang graffiti, say police, is an indication of likely activity in neighborhoods. This image is from Tuesday morning's arrest.

Suspect nailed on felony charges

Tuesday morning, Kennewick Police apprehended a suspect in connection with recent felony graffiti activity.

According to police investigators, the CAT or Criminal Apprehension Team made an arrest related to such activity in the 800 block of East 6th Ave.

The initial reports came in on November 8th, but after an investigation and a lot of work, a juvenile suspect was arrested and is facing felony charges.

Graffiti is not just ugly painting, it's a barometer of other activity

Law enforcement officials say increased graffiti, or tagging, in a location or neighborhood usually indicates gang activity has begun or is going on, It's also an indication that a gang is trying to 'take over' territory inhabited by a rival gang. Graffiti is usually followed by increased criminal activity.

The theory is similar to that of animals that mark their territory, and sometimes get challenged by others who want that space.

If you see increased graffiti in your area, report it by calling (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.