Oh no. What are my travel options through the Cascades?

If you need to get across the Cascade Mountains, you’ll need to know of recent closures to some key highways. There is also a vital route that recently opened (after a brief closure from a nearby wildfire) and a Union strike that was thankfully averted, that I'll touch on below.

HERE’S WHAT’S CLOSED ACROSS THE CASCADES

Highway 2 Stevens Pass (Due to the continued Bolt Creek Wildfire)

From the WSDOT: “On US 2 eastbound & westbound from Index-Galena Rd (MP 36) to Beckler Rd (MP 49) all lanes are closed.”

Newsradio 560 KPQ reports that it is unknown when Highway 2 will reopen.

HIGHWAY 20 NORTH CASCADES HIGHWAY (Due to a mudslide, late last night <Wednesday night, September 14th> blocking the highway between milepost 134 near the Ross trailhead and milepost 173 near Mazama)

Newsradio 560 KPQ contacted Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel, who says “the mudslide looks to be five feet tall in some areas.”

HERE’S WHAT’S OPEN ACROSS THE CASCADES

I-90 SNOQUALMIE PASS

HIGHWAY 12 ACROSS WHITE PASS

Note: Hwy 12 reopened this past Sunday night (September 11th) due to the relaxed evacuation notices of the GOAT ROCKS FIRE near Packwood. Be on the alert for firefighters in the vicinity and keep checking the WSDOT Real time travel map for updates on the status of this wildfire.

Personal note: IF you plan on taking Highway 12/White Pass from Yakima to Western Washington…be on the alert for a CRUCIAL LEFT HAND TURN, just past Naches. Earlier this Summer, I was driving my family to the Oregon Coast and didn’t see the sign, to hang a left. I was happily oblivious and going the wrong way on beautiful Route 410. I almost got back to Chinook Pass before backtracking.

THE COLUMBIA GORGE (VIA HIGHWAY 97 TO INTERSTATE 84) TO PORTLAND

Note: You can expect up to 20 minute construction delays on the Satus Pass Bridge, on nearly a mile stretch (Monday-Thursday between the hours of 8am-5pm) From the WSDOT: Note: To ensure safety for everyone, travelers should slow down through the work zone and follow flagging instructions.(on the single lane of traffic).

Planning on travel across the Cascades on Amtrak?

Travel by train has resumed service today (Thursday September 15th) after a Union agreement canceled a potential freight rail strike. (INFO: The Associated Press)