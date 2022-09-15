3 New Highly Anticipated Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open in Oregon and Washington

Is Nordstrom Rack Coming To The Yakima Valley?

Exciting news coming out of Yakima and Union Gap as Valley Mall will soon have its own Nordstrom Rack. 3 new locations have been announced for Oregon and Washington.

How Many New Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open In Oregon And Washington?

In a press release issued by Nordstroms, the new locations will be in Union Gap and Olympia Washington, and one new location in Salem Oregon.

Here are details of the openings from the press release:

"We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in Union Gap, Olympia, and Salem communities, strengthening our network of stores, and introducing new customers to the Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, even more customers in Washington and Oregon can take full advantage of these convenient new locations to pick up online orders and make returns."

When Are The Nordstrom Rack Stores Expected To Open Up In Washington?

Growing up in Eastern Washington, we'd have to travel to Seattle to experience shopping at Nordstrom's and now Nordstrom Rack will soon be in the Yakima Valley.

In Union Gap, Wash., Nordstrom Rack will open a 28,000-square-foot store at Valley Mall, the premier shopping destination in central Washington that features over 80 local, regional and national retailers and restaurants located in the heart of Yakima Valley including Cabela's, Guitar Center, and Bath & Body Works. Valley Mall is owned and managed by CenterCal Properties, LLC.

Nordstrom Rack Will Open In Union Gap And Yakima In The Fall Of 2023

"We are truly excited to announce the addition of Nordstrom Rack to our fine group of tenants at Valley Mall," said Fred Bruning, Chairman, and Founder, CenterCal Properties. "Bringing the famous Nordstrom name back to the valley has been a goal of ours for many years, and we are sure they will be welcomed warmly by the local community. The addition of Nordstrom Rack underscores our commitment to keeping Valley Mall vibrant and the leader in retail shopping for the entire valley."

The stores are expected to open in the fall of 2023 according to the press release.