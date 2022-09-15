Last Chance for Farm Fresh Flowers in Benton City

Summer is wrapping up and so are the blooms that brighten our kitchen tables! You only have a few weeks left to grab a bouquet of farm-fresh flowers from the Woodstad Farm flower cart, in Benton City.

If you have never been out to the flower cart, here is what you can expect! It's all done on the honor system, (yes there are still good, honest, and trusting people in the world). Take a bouquet and leave your payment. They accept Paypal, Venmo, personal checks, and good old cash! There is a box to drop your check or cash in, and they also have a list with addresses of local growers and artisans.

Woodstad Farm is a small, specialty cut flower grower, nestled in the heart of Washington State Wine Country. We specialize in supplying seasonal, farm-fresh flowers for the local market. We also offer workshops on floral design and related crafts.

They will be open today and stocked up with fresh, floral bouquets for just $10. But they won't be available for much longer, as the season is ending. They are located at 66204 N River Road, Benton City, WA. Shopping local and supporting a local farmer are on my list of things to do today! I hope you take the time to drive out to little Benton City and grab a lovely bouquet to brighten your home today! For dates and hours of operation, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking HERE.

Woodstad Farm fresh flowers Woodstad Farm fresh flowers loading...