Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering

It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

TOR or Time of Remembrance brings together families of the regions Fallen Heroes and celebrates the lives of those who have protected all of us. TOR also recognizes the families of the fallen so they are not left to go through their grief alone. In 2014 the program began to expand to include the entire Pacific Northwest and honor those that gave all, as well as the families they left behind. There has been average of 120 families per year and over 325 family members, comrades and friends from all over the state, as well as Idaho and Oregon. This year may be the last though as Shirley is ready to retire and so far, no one has expressed an interest in fostering the event into the future.

This year the multifaceted TOR takes place on Saturday September 24th and Sunday the 25th. Saturday morning to midday is for the families and comrades of the fallen to meet privately with counselors for support, sharing and healing. On Saturday night, the public is invited to share support at a candlelight vigil at Columbia Park at the Veterans Memorial. The event begins at 7pm and will feature guest speakers, music and more. Sunday morning there will also be a Recognition and Memorial Ceremony featuring General James Mattis that will take place at Flat Top Park out in West Richland to each of our heroes' memory. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information about TOR log on to : www.timeofremembrance.org

