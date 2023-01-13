Number One Reuben in Tri-Cities is Mouthwatering

The flavor combination of the Rueben sandwich is something to behold. Such an irresistible blend of meat, cheese, sauerkraut, and Rye bread. In my search for the best, most flavorful entry in the Tri-Cities, I believe there is a clear number 1. Now, in my estimation Pastrami is the preferable meat. Let the discussion begin. Is that a Rueben at all? Must the "true" Rueben have Corned Beef? Let's stop that quickly and please do not take umbrage, this is an opinion piece based only on my taste buds!

America's Jewish Delis Struggle To Stay Afloat Getty Images loading...

History of the Rueben

This is unclear too. Was it Arnold Rueben Jr in New York City or Reuben Kulakofsky in Omaha, Nebraska? Fascinating stories I discovered in researching this piece. One version has a New York accountant, William Hammerly as the inventor who then named the gastronomic concoction after the aforementioned Arnold Rueben who owned Rueben's Restaurant and Delicatessen.

New Jersey Shore Town Opens For Summer Season Getty Images loading...

So, Here's where to go in Tri-Cities

There are a number of very good and very local establishments in the Tri-Cities that feature the Rueben. Each has its own take on the traditional "recipe' or structure. I found especially good versions at Ice Harbor (Marina & Brewery too), Frost me Sweet, Village Bistro and Graze. So where is the number one, most flavorful entry...

photo: Michael McDonnal photo: Michael McDonnal loading...

So Tasty!

I knew This was going to be good when Walker set it on the table. That is why I took the picture. It's at Foodies by the River. Writing this article makes me hungry, Seeing the picture has my mouth watering. It is so well balanced with just the right amount of Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, and Ground Mustard seed with everything piled high on high-quality Rye bread to bookend the flavorful ingredients.