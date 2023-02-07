Newhouse Reacts to President Biden&#8217;s State of The Union Address

Newhouse Reacts to President Biden’s State of The Union Address

(Washington, DC) -- 4th District Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse released a statement reacting to President Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday Night:

"In just the two years under the Biden Administration, our nation is struggling from record-high inflation, increased energy and food costs, rising crime, a crisis at our southern border, fentanyl plaguing our communities, and the Chinese Communist Party infiltrating our farmland, our culture, and our skies. The American people are sick and tired of the failed policies and weak leadership from President Biden, his administration, and his Party. This Congress, I will continue to hold the Biden Administration accountable for the people of Central Washington and fight for common-sense policies to get our nation back on track.”

Things That Only Happen in the Movies

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world

From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.
Filed Under: Dan Newhouse, President Biden, SOTU Address
Categories: KONA News, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA