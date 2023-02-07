Newhouse Reacts to President Biden’s State of The Union Address

(Washington, DC) -- 4th District Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse released a statement reacting to President Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday Night:

"In just the two years under the Biden Administration, our nation is struggling from record-high inflation, increased energy and food costs, rising crime, a crisis at our southern border, fentanyl plaguing our communities, and the Chinese Communist Party infiltrating our farmland, our culture, and our skies. The American people are sick and tired of the failed policies and weak leadership from President Biden, his administration, and his Party. This Congress, I will continue to hold the Biden Administration accountable for the people of Central Washington and fight for common-sense policies to get our nation back on track.”

