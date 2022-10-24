MultiCare Health System to Acquire Yakima’s Memorial Hospital

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has announced it'll be acquired by MultiCare Health System early next year. A press release says the hospital will change it's name in early 2023 to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital as a result of the acquisition. Carole Peet the CEO of Memorial says the agreement will strengthen the ability of the primary and specialty care services in the community with increased resources.

The relationship with Memorial started last year

“Our relationship with Memorial began in 2021 when we partnered to expand oncology services in the Yakima Valley region,” says Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare. “This agreement is a natural evolution of that partnership and aligns with our organizations’ mutual commitment to keeping the care Central Washington communities need in those communities.”

Headquartered in Tacoma, MultiCare is a not-for-profit health care system that has been caring for Pacific Northwest communities since 1882. A press release says it's "the largest locally governed health system in the state and its network of care includes 11hospitals and hundreds of clinics in both the Puget Sound and Inland Northwest regions."

You won't even notice the change

MultiCare officials says they expect the transition to be seamless for patients and staff with no "disruptions to care, and patients will continue to access services from the Memorial providers they know and trust."

MultiCare will acquire the entire system. "Memorial comprises a 226-bed hospital, primary care practices and specialty care services including cardiac care; cancer care through North Star Lodge; breast health at `Ohana Mammography Center; acute hospice and respite care at Cottage in the Meadow; pain management at Water’s Edge;the only level-3 NICU in Central Washington; and advanced services for children with special health care needs at Children’s Village. "

