MultiCare Health System Acquires Yakima Hospital Changes Name

MultiCare Health System has completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics, welcoming more than 2,700 new employees to the company.

The hospital, which will now be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, is MultiCare’s 12th hospital.

Big improvements and investments will be made in Yakima

“MultiCare is committed to improving the health status of communities across the Pacific Northwest and we are proud to include the Yakima Valley in that effort,” says Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare. “We will begin immediately working to expand access to care and recruit new doctors and other health care professionals to the area.”

Late last year Carole Peet the CEO of Memorial says the agreement will strengthen the ability of the primary and specialty care services in the community with increased resources.

Talks started in 2021 about acquiring the local hospital

“Our relationship with Memorial began in 2021 when we partnered to expand oncology services in the Yakima Valley region,” says Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare. “This agreement is a natural evolution of that partnership and aligns with our organizations’ mutual commitment to keeping the care Central Washington communities need in those communities.”

The company is based in Tacoma

Headquartered in Tacoma, MultiCare is a not-for-profit health care system that has been caring for Pacific Northwest communities since 1882. A press release says it's "the largest locally governed health system in the state and its network of care includes 11hospitals and hundreds of clinics in both the Puget Sound and Inland Northwest regions."

Thousands will be invested in the local hospital

A press release says "MultiCare will invest more than $100 million over the next several years to implement a new electronic health record, improve the facilities and expand services with a focus on returning services that left the community over the last decade."

“The people of Yakima Valley will see MultiCare’s mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future in action starting today,” says Robertson. “We have already been meeting with community groups to understand how we can work together and partner with community organizations in support of a vibrant future for the region. We’re excited to be on that journey.”

