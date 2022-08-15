Moses Lake Replaces “Inappropriate” Native American Mascot

New Moses Lake logo (MLSD) New Moses Lake logo (MLSD) loading...

Saying their previous Chiefs mascot was "inappropriate," the Moses Lake School District has officially unveiled their new Maverick mascot and logo.

WA state banned the use of Native American mascots for schools

After a number of years of trying, and thanks to a Democratic majority in the House and a slim margin in State Senate, officials pushed through a bill that banned the use of Native American mascots by public schools. There are a few exceptions, including previous arrangements with tribes, if the school is on tribal lands, or within a certain distance of a reservation.

new logos (MLSD) new logos (MLSD) loading...

Kamiakin HS in Kennewick has been allowed to keep the Braves mascot, but changes are being made to their logo, and several pieces of artwork have been removed from the school.

Now Moses Lake has unveiled their new Mavericks mascot and logo. The logo will have several versions, tailored towards athletics, academics, and general school identification. According to the MLSD (from their website):

"... the mascot change is a result of House Bill 1356, which passed in April 2021, prohibiting the inappropriate use of Native American names, symbols, or images as public school mascots, logos, or team names.

Student and community input was crucial for finding the mascot that represents our community. After developing a Mascot Committee, and surveying staff, students, and community members, the committee chose the Mavericks to represent Moses Lake High School."

It will go into use this fall when the 2022-23 school year begins. It is not yet known exactly what logo will be on their football helmets come September.