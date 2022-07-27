Kamiakin HS To Get New Logos in Wake of Mascot Laws

KaHS to get new logos (KSD) KaHS to get new logos (KSD) loading...

In the wake of the unpublicized removal of a legendary Native American mural from the outside gym wall at Kamiakin High School, now this.

KSD confirms new logos have been retooled, and will debut this fall

Many Tri-Citians, including our kids, were used to seeing this on Friday nights at Lampson Stadium, and on uniforms from various school teams. (This image is our son Dhylan, vs. Lewis-Clark HS Spokane at Lampson, Sept. 2017).

KaHS football (Townsquare media) KaHS football (Townsquare media) loading...

Now, apparently, it's gone? KSD Communications and PR Director Robyn Chastain confirmed that most or all of the school's traditional logos have, or are being, redesigned and will apparently debut in the fall. In an email she confirmed the changes:

"The logo was redesigned in the spring and there are different versions in use for academics and athletics."

This image below is the only one we could locate for the time being, but it appears on the KSD site. However, it is not noted as being a 'brand new" logo for the school.

One of new KaHS logos (KSD) One of new KaHS logos (KSD) loading...

What will happen to the huge mural of Native Americans dancing around a tribal bonfire?

Chastain said via email the artwork will be placed in storage. It was removed earlier this week, apparently as part of a redesigning of the school's logos. As we reported Kamiakin was allowed to continue its use of the Brave mascot, but some retooling of their logos was happening "to ensure the tribe finds them respectful and honoring."

Get our free mobile app

Apparently, the traditional "K" with the spear and feathers has been redesigned with different versions for academic and various sports uses. Apparently, this will involve removing the existing logo from the brand new football field at Ron Redden Field at KaHS that was just completed not long ago?