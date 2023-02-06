Moses Lake Police Bust Prolific Theft-Fencing Suspect

Theft ring suspect (MLPD) Theft ring suspect (MLPD) loading...

Moses Lake Police say this suspect is turning out to be rather prolific at this crime.

Woman busted for selling stolen high-end tools online

Over the weekend, Moses Lake Police apprehended 33-year-old Brittney Watson (hometown not given) following diligent work with a Moses Lake business.

According to the MLPD:

"Our officers worked with the store to identify Watson on the surveillance video stealing high dollar tools, then found where she was selling them online.

Detectives got information that Watson was enroute to sell the tools, and stopped her. Watson even showed up driving the same car that she has been driving when she steals tools. Since her car was used in the commission of a felony, it was civilly seized and is pending a search warrant."

The MLPD says the investigation is showing this is not the first time Watson has done this. They say if you live in the Moses Lake area and have purchased any tools from her they are likely stolen.

Watson has been charged with Felony Trafficking Stolen property, Retail Theft with Extenuating Circumstances (which brings a higher charge), and theft.

Get our free mobile app

Moses Lake PD detectives say she has an accomplice, they're working to ID them using surveillance footage, and expect to track them down soon as well.