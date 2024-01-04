Body of Missing Richland Woman Found

The body of a missing Richland woman was found by Richland Police earlier this afternoon.

Early Thursday morning, Cassandra "Cassie" Hansen's husband, Nicholas Wallace, made a public plea on Facebook for help in finding Cassie, who he had not seen seen Wednesday night.

Richland Police put out a public notification on their Facebook page that they were conducting an investigation in a specific area of Richland but did not disclose the what or why:

#RPD detectives are currently conducting an investigation on the 1400 block of Hains Avenue, near Leslie Groves Park. Please avoid the area until further notice. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The result of that investigation, confirmed by RPD and Benton County Coroner Bill Leach, that they found the remains of Cassie Hansen. Leach said an autopsy will be conducted next week. No details have been released but Richland Police have said the investigation remains open.

Hansen, who has a Facebook page using her married name Wallace, just turned 25 at the end of 2023 and worked as Advanced Emergency Medical Technician at Prosser Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service. She leaves behind her husband and three children.