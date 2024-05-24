Meet Sabretooth…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) Pet of The Week this week is name after a fierce member of the Marvel Comic Universe, but he's actually a big sweetheart. Meet Sabretooth, a 2 1/2 year-old black lab who has almost finished his fifth month at the Shelter. His superpower is his love and loyalty to his human which he will bring to his furever home.

Sabretooth had an unfortunate injury to his left eye before he came to the shelter that may have impacted his vision, but not his spirit or his love of people. He loves when it is time to walk with the other dogs at the shelter and is a true social butterfly. While Sabretooth is big on toys, he is big on chasing squirrels.

He has also been known on his walks to try and scamper up a tree in his pursuit of the brown furry members of the rodent family. Sometimes he mistakes cats for really big squirrels so a home with a cat may not be the ideal situation for Sabretooth.

What truly sets Sabertooth apart is his affectionate demeanor, impeccable leash manners (unless a squirrel or cat is nearby), and eagerness to please. He's already mastered basic commands and is highly food motivated, making him a joy to train.

Despite his many lovable traits, Sabertooth has been overlooked, possibly due to his old eye injury and what's known as black dog/cat syndrome. Pets like Sabertooth, who may look a bit different or have imperfections, still make wonderful companions because their sole goal in their life is to love, and be loved, by their person.

This happy face doesn't know he looks different, he just knows how much he can love his new family

Adoption fees at TCAS remain at just $50 for all shelter pets, including microchipping, vaccines, and spay/neuter surgery. There's never been a better time to open your heart and home to a furry friend.

TCAS requires a valid ID and encourage meet-and-greets between multi-dog households to ensure compatibility. So, if you're considering adding a four-legged companion to your family, please consider Sabretooth or any of our other wonderful shelter animals. You can stop by TCAS Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm, call at (509) 545-3740 or click here to look at the website.