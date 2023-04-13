Better keep your dance card clear for the next month or so.

The Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima has a litany of amazing musical acts lined up.

Margo Cilker with Chad Bault, Jen Borst, and Bella Dagdagen at The Seasons

The Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima is welcoming Margo Cilker, a Northwest artist that has been gaining a lot of well-deserved attention for the past couple of years. Margo Cilker is a woman who drinks deeply of life, and her debut record Pohorylle, released in November 2021 on Portland label Fluff and Gravy, is brimming with it.

For the last seven years, the Eastern Oregon songwriter, who NPR calls one of “11 Oregon Artists to Watch in 2021,” has split her time between the road and various outposts across the world, from Enterprise, OR to the Basque Country of Spain, forging a path that is at once deeply rooted and ever-changing. She'll be performing at the Seasons Performance Hall on Saturday, April 22nd, with Chad Bault, Jen Borst, and Bella Dagdagen.

Tickets to See Margo Cilker, Chad Bault, Jen Borst, and Bella Dagdagen

General admission tickets, as well as 2-person and 4-person VIP Tables, are available.

