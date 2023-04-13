Don’t Miss the Tri-Cities Men’s Expo in Pasco This Weekend

The Tri-Cities Men's Expo takes over the Hapo Center in Pasco this weekend with a number of events, vendors, and giveaways to make any man's weekend.

The event kicks off Friday April 14th and goes until Sunday April 16th. It promises a weekend filled with action and entertainment from a number of different avenues. The best part is admission is free all weekend thanks to the generosity of the folks at Sit Means Sit dog training in Kennewick.

What are the Hours?

Friday the doors open at the Hapo Center at 12 noon and stay open until 7pm. It's a slightly early start on Saturday at 10am and going until 7pm. Sunday things begin again at 10am but the Expo will wind down at 4pm.

So Why Should I Go?

There will be plenty to grab and keep your attention all weekend long. There will be cornhole and axe throwing in the free play area, pool and foosball tables, and a place for guys to get a trim with an on site barber. You can play Laser Tag, take cuts in the batting cages, bullride, check out RC cars, and even shop for additions to your man cave. The National Guard and the Army will be there with some pretty impressive vehicles. Powersports specialists 509 Performance will be there showcasing their wares.

While there is a lot of fun and play, there is also attention paid to men's health with Tomorrow's Health on site offering coupons and a chance to win free Health and Wellness testing. They will be on site answering questions regarding men's health and the services they provide in Kennewick.

That Isn't All the Stuff You Can Win

Progreso Furniture is giving you a chance to win outdoor furniture, you can enter to win the fire pit pictured below (yes it is a hanging fire pit).

Plus a number of vendors will have things for you to sign up and win as well.

What About Grub...A Man's Gotta Eat.

There will be plenty of food ranging from good old fashioned jerky to gourmet food, baked goods, and a beer garden to make the offerings complete. You can also check out a fine assortment of cigars while you're at the at the Expo to enjoy by the hanging fire pit you might win.

They Even Have Something Special for Our Veterans

I mentioned earlier that the National Guard and the Army will be there. So will Service Peace Warriors from Eltopia. They train certified service dogs in our state for service related PTSD therapy. They give them to our veterans at no charge for life. If you are a veteran that struggles with PTSD, or know one who dies, a conversation at this booth may well be worth your time.

So....Do You Wanna Be Pro Wrestler?

Local pro wrestling promotion Reactivate Pro Wrestling will be onsite, with their ring, all weekend long. I talked to co-owner and promoter Aaron Grossarth about what they will be doing. He said that they will run some training sessions for people interested in stepping in to the squared circle as a wrestler, manager, or referee.

They also would love to talk with people interested in any aspect of the wrestling business. They are also hosting a live event/ wrestling school in their ring with Drgnxplex Dojo from Seattle on Sunday. You can't miss them as they are right next to the beer garden.

The Men's Expo is shaping up to be a great event that you should make time for this weekend.