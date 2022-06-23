Man Wanted on Felony Warrant Caught in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The US Marshals Task Force found a suspect they say was wanted for a felony escape community custody warrant for felony assault. 42-year-old Mark White was located at 3320 W 9th Avenue. US Marshals tried getting White, but he fled into a nearby apartment. Kennewick Police along with K-9 Ivan responded to the scene and officers were able to coax White out of the apartment. US Marshals also located 25-year old Yesenia Barreda who also had a felony warrant for her arrest. She also taken into custody. Both subjects were booked into the Benton County Jail.