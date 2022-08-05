Man Shot in Leg at Kennewick Apartments

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found shot in the leg Thursday night. This happened just before 8:00pm at the Heatherstone Apartment Complex located off West 10th Ave. The victim was taken to a hospital where he's said to be in good condition. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large. Kennewick Police say this appears to be a targeted incident.

If you or anyone you know was a witness to this incident, or if you have information regarding this incident, please contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 in reference to this case number. 22-058441 - Assault with Weapons