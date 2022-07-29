Lawsuit Against Franklin County Sheriff Dismissed

(Pasco, WA) -- A lawsuit filed against Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, by former Deputy George Rapp has been tossed out. Federal Court Judge Stanley Bastian dismissed the suit, which Rapp had brought for what he said was wrongful termination, discrimination and defamation. In court documents, Rapp admitted that "lacks evidence and/or legal authority to support" his own claims. In Bastian's dismissal order he reminded Rapp’s counsel of her ethical obligation of not bringing frivolous lawsuits.