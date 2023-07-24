Carbody Beach Continues To Be a Dumping Ground

The Franklin County Sheriff is once again asking visitors of Carbody Beach along the Columbia River to clean up their mess.

Last year, Sheriff Jim Raymond praised volunteers for spending a number of hours cleaning up all the garbage that had been dumped across the popular beach.

Days later, the beach was littered with trash again.

Things haven't improved much in a year as images shows trash accumulating once more.

The sheriff also warns people not to drive on the riverbank. He says they're not only risking a one-way pass to the bottom of the river, but also leaving behind fluids that are detrimental to fish and wildlife.

Deputies are taking an aggressive stance against littering. To report someone littering, call 1-866-LITTER 1 or visit the Litter Prevention website.

